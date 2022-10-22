UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins

UP NEET UG counselling 2022 registration begins

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has started the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling registration today, October 22. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2022 UG examination can register for UP NEET counselling process through the official website – upneet.gov.in. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will conduct the counselling process for 85 per cent state's quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

As per the official schedule, the online registration for UP NEET UG will commence today, October 22 and will be continued till October 28. Aspirants can deposit the security amount for UP NEET counselling till October 30. The DGME UP will release the state's merit list of registered candidates on October 29. The choice filling process will be held between November 1 and 4, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates UP NEET UG counselling 2022 online registration and fee payment October 22 to 28, 2022 Last date to submit security fee October 22 to 28, 2022 UP NEET UG counselling 2022 October 25 to 30, 2022 State merit list release date (tentative) October 29, 2022 Online choice filling and locking November 1 to 4, 2022 Declaration of allotment result round November 4-5, 2022 Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes November 7 to 11, 2022

