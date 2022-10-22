UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins
The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has started the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling registration today, October 22.
Candidates who have qualified NEET 2022 UG examination can register for UP NEET counselling process through the official website – upneet.gov.in. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will conduct the counselling process for 85 per cent state's quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.
As per the official schedule, the online registration for UP NEET UG will commence today, October 22 and will be continued till October 28. Aspirants can deposit the security amount for UP NEET counselling till October 30. The DGME UP will release the state's merit list of registered candidates on October 29. The choice filling process will be held between November 1 and 4, 2022.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates
Events
Dates
UP NEET UG counselling 2022 online registration and fee payment
October 22 to 28, 2022
Last date to submit security fee
October 22 to 28, 2022
UP NEET UG counselling 2022
October 25 to 30, 2022
State merit list release date (tentative)
October 29, 2022
Online choice filling and locking
November 1 to 4, 2022
Declaration of allotment result round
November 4-5, 2022
Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes
November 7 to 11, 2022
Direct Link: UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website – upneet.gov.in
- Go to the 'Registration for State Merit' link and proceed for registration
- Log in with NEET UG roll number and application number
- Fill in the application form, upload all the required documents
- Submit the counselling fees of Rs 2,000 online
- Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.