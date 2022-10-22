  • Home
The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has started the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling registration today, October 22.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins
UP NEET UG counselling 2022 registration begins

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has started the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling registration today, October 22. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2022 UG examination can register for UP NEET counselling process through the official website – upneet.gov.in. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will conduct the counselling process for 85 per cent state's quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

As per the official schedule, the online registration for UP NEET UG will commence today, October 22 and will be continued till October 28. Aspirants can deposit the security amount for UP NEET counselling till October 30. The DGME UP will release the state's merit list of registered candidates on October 29. The choice filling process will be held between November 1 and 4, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events

Dates

UP NEET UG counselling 2022 online registration and fee payment

October 22 to 28, 2022

Last date to submit security fee

October 22 to 28, 2022

UP NEET UG counselling 2022

October 25 to 30, 2022

State merit list release date (tentative)

October 29, 2022

Online choice filling and locking

November 1 to 4, 2022

Declaration of allotment result round

November 4-5, 2022

Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes

November 7 to 11, 2022

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website – upneet.gov.in
  2. Go to the 'Registration for State Merit' link and proceed for registration
  3. Log in with NEET UG roll number and application number
  4. Fill in the application form, upload all the required documents
  5. Submit the counselling fees of Rs 2,000 online
  6. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
