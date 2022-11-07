UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Know Round 1 Allotment Date

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Updates

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will close the choice filling window for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 today, November 7. Candidates who have completed the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 registration process can fill the choices online on the official website-- upneet.gov.in. Aspirants are suggested to fill the course and college choice in the order of preference and must save the selection to proceed with the further process.

As per the first round counselling seat matrix released by the DMET Uttar Pradesh, about 10,185 seats in Medical/ Dental colleges are to be filled through the UP NEET UG counselling process. The first round seat allotment result will be published on the basis of NEET UG merit, availability of seats and preference filled by the candidates during round one counselling registration. The UP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on November 8 or 9, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Schedule

Events Dates Last date to submit the security fee November 1, 2022 Online choice filling dates November 3 to 7, 2022 UP NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result November 8 or 9, 2022 Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes November 9 to 13, 2022

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled to be declared on November 4 or 5. Candidates can check the course and availability of seats in the respective colleges on the official website. Before filling out the preferences candidates should know the fee structure of the particular course or institution.