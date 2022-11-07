UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Know Round 1 Allotment Date

  • Home
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will close the choice filling window for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 today, November 7.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 7, 2022 3:57 pm IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Updates
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will close the choice filling window for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 today, November 7. Candidates who have completed the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 registration process can fill the choices online on the official website-- upneet.gov.in. Aspirants are suggested to fill the course and college choice in the order of preference and must save the selection to proceed with the further process.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

As per the first round counselling seat matrix released by the DMET Uttar Pradesh, about 10,185 seats in Medical/ Dental colleges are to be filled through the UP NEET UG counselling process. The first round seat allotment result will be published on the basis of NEET UG merit, availability of seats and preference filled by the candidates during round one counselling registration. The UP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on November 8 or 9, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Schedule

Events

Dates

Last date to submit the security fee

November 1, 2022

Online choice filling dates

November 3 to 7, 2022

UP NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result

November 8 or 9, 2022

Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes

November 9 to 13, 2022

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled to be declared on November 4 or 5. Candidates can check the course and availability of seats in the respective colleges on the official website. Before filling out the preferences candidates should know the fee structure of the particular course or institution.

