UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Merit List Tomorrow

UP NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 merit list to be declared tomorrow.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will declare the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 merit list tomorrow, October 28, 2022. Candidates can check and download the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 merit list through the official website – upneet.gov.in.

Candidates from the homepage of the official website need to click on the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 merit list link. And then enter the NEET PG roll number and email ID to log in. The round 2 merit list will get displayed on the screen.

Those candidates whose names are there on the merit list can complete the online choice-filling process between October 29 to October 30 from 4 pm to 2 pm. After the choice-filling process ends the result is scheduled to be declared on November 1 or November 2. Candidates can download the seat allotment letter and complete the admission process in the allotted institution from November 2 to 5, 2022.

The online application process for the UP NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 began on October 20 and the last date for registration was October 25. The counselling process is begin conducted for admission to the MD, MS, Diploma, DNB and MDS programme in the state of Uttar Pradesh.