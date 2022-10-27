  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Merit List Tomorrow

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Merit List Tomorrow

DMET, Uttar Pradesh will announce the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 merit list tomorrow at - upneet.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 6:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UP NEET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today For Round-2 Counselling
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 2 Reporting Last Date; Details Here
Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow
KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Today For Dental Courses
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round-2 Registration To End Today
NEET PG: Karnataka High Court Quashes Reduction In Seats For In-Service Doctors
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Merit List Tomorrow
UP NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 merit list to be declared tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will declare the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 merit list tomorrow, October 28, 2022. Candidates can check and download the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 merit list through the official website – upneet.gov.in.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

Candidates from the homepage of the official website need to click on the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 merit list link. And then enter the NEET PG roll number and email ID to log in. The round 2 merit list will get displayed on the screen.

Those candidates whose names are there on the merit list can complete the online choice-filling process between October 29 to October 30 from 4 pm to 2 pm. After the choice-filling process ends the result is scheduled to be declared on November 1 or November 2. Candidates can download the seat allotment letter and complete the admission process in the allotted institution from November 2 to 5, 2022.

The online application process for the UP NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 began on October 20 and the last date for registration was October 25. The counselling process is begin conducted for admission to the MD, MS, Diploma, DNB and MDS programme in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Click here for more Education News
UP NEET Counselling Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Extends Last Date For July 2022 Session Registration Till October 31
IGNOU Extends Last Date For July 2022 Session Registration Till October 31
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Merit List Out; Direct Link
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Merit List Out; Direct Link
CAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link
CAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link
MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here
MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here
UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon 2022 From November 22 For Students, Teachers; 23 Nations To Participate
UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon 2022 From November 22 For Students, Teachers; 23 Nations To Participate
.......................... Advertisement ..........................