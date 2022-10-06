UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Today

  • Home
UP NEET PG Round-1 Result: The upneet.gov.in official website will host the round 1 seat allotment result today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 8:53 am IST

UP NEET PG 2022 counselling result round-1 today
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will likely declare the UP NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, October 6. The upneet.gov.in official website will host the round 1 seat allotment result today. As per the NEET PG counselling schedule of UP, the round 1 choice-filling that was scheduled to end on Wednesday, October 5 (2 pm) continued till October 6 (8 am), therefore the round 1 seat allotment result might also get deferred.

NEET counselling under the 50 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities. The round 1 UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be done on the basis of choices submitted by the MD and MS aspirants during the choice-filling process.

According to the UP NEET counselling 2022 date, the candidates will be able to download the allotment letters and can appear for the PG admission process between October 7 and October 12, 2022.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Download Round-1 Seat Allotment

  1. Go to upneet.gov.in
  2. Click on the designated round-1 seat allotment result link
  3. Enter credentials, if required
  4. Submit and download the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling result
UP NEET Counselling Results
