UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

DMET Uttar Pradesh has declared the UP NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment result on the official webiste-- upneet.gov.in.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 8:19 pm IST

UP NEET PG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result declared at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has declared the UP NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment result. Medical aspirants can check the round one UP NEET PG seat allotment result on the official website-- upneet.gov.in. To check the UP NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result for MDMS (Medical), MDS (Dental) and DNB courses, candidates need to log in with their roll number, email ID and captcha code. DMET Uttar Pradesh is conducting the state's NEET PG counselling for the 50 per cent state quota seats.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result has been declared on the basis of choices submitted by the MDMS, MDS and DNB aspirants during the choice-filling process. The candidates can download the UP NEET PG seat allotment letter and report at the allotted college between October 7 and October 12, 2022. Candidates are required to download the allotment letter from the official website and appeared at the allotted college with original documents and self-attested copies of documents for the verification process.

Direct Link: UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- upneet.gov.in
  2. Go to the Counselling tab and click on the counselling result link
  3. Enter log in credentials like roll number, email ID and submit it
  4. The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the UP NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result
  6. Print a copy of the allotment letter for further reference.

The DMET Uttar Pradesh will release the UP NEET PG round 2 counselling schedule soon. Candidates can get more related updates on the counselling process from the official website-- upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in.

