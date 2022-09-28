UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Details Here

  • Home
Candidates can apply for the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling process through the official website – upneet.gov.in till 2 pm today.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 28, 2022 11:45 am IST

The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 registration window will be closed today, September 28.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) will close the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET PG) counselling 2022 registration window today, September 28, 2022. Candidates can apply for the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling process through the official website – upneet.gov.in till 2 PM today. Candidates while applying online need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 3000 for the UP NEET PG counselling.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Direct Link

After the UP NEET PG counselling is over, the DGMEUP will release the merit list of candidates tomorrow, September 28. The NEET PG seat allotment result is expected to be out on October 3 or October 4.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website – upneet.gov.in
  2. Click on the registration link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your NEET PG roll number and email id.
  4. Fill in the application form, upload all the required documents, pay the counselling fees and click on submit.
  5. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate
