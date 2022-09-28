UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 registration window will be closed today, September 28.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) will close the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET PG) counselling 2022 registration window today, September 28, 2022. Candidates can apply for the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling process through the official website – upneet.gov.in till 2 PM today. Candidates while applying online need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 3000 for the UP NEET PG counselling.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Direct Link

After the UP NEET PG counselling is over, the DGMEUP will release the merit list of candidates tomorrow, September 28. The NEET PG seat allotment result is expected to be out on October 3 or October 4.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply