UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list today, November 22. Candidates can check and download the UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list through the official website - upneet.gov.in.

The merit list includes the name of the candidate, state rank, roll number, NEET category, UP category, Up sub-category, NEET rank, NEET marks, marks with weightage marks, and weightage in percentage.

The mop-up round of UP NEET PG 2022 counselling online option filling will begin today at 4 pm and will end on November 24. The result of the seat allotment will be published on November 26. Candidates whose names are on the allocation list can obtain the allotment letter and report to their colleges from November 27 to November 30.

