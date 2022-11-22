  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check

The UP NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list is declared at upneet.gov.in. The seat allotment results will be announced on November 26.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 2:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

PGET 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration Tomorrow; Entry Pass Download Link Active At Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Entry Pass Download Begins Today
Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: Mop-Up Round Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins Today
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Merit List Today At Upneet.gov.in
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Dates Announced, Complete Schedule Here
MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check
UP NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list today, November 22. Candidates can check and download the UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list through the official website - upneet.gov.in.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook

The merit list includes the name of the candidate, state rank, roll number, NEET category, UP category, Up sub-category, NEET rank, NEET marks, marks with weightage marks, and weightage in percentage.

The mop-up round of UP NEET PG 2022 counselling online option filling will begin today at 4 pm and will end on November 24. The result of the seat allotment will be published on November 26. Candidates whose names are on the allocation list can obtain the allotment letter and report to their colleges from November 27 to November 30.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Merit List (MD, MS) Direct Link

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Merit List (MDS) Direct Link

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Merit List: Steps To Check

  1. Candidates first need to visit the official website -upneet.gov.in
  2. Then on the homepage click on the course-specific merit list link.
  3. The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round merit list will get displayed.
  4. Check out the merit list properly and download it to take a printout.
Click here for more Education News
UP NEET Counselling Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MH CET LLB 3-Years 2022: CAP Round 2 Revised Allocation List Out At Llb3cap2.mahacet.org
MH CET LLB 3-Years 2022: CAP Round 2 Revised Allocation List Out At Llb3cap2.mahacet.org
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Class 10, 12 Model Papers For 2023 Board Exams; Subject-Wise Links
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Class 10, 12 Model Papers For 2023 Board Exams; Subject-Wise Links
JNUEE 2022: NTA Provides One More Chance To Correct Applications Till November 24
JNUEE 2022: NTA Provides One More Chance To Correct Applications Till November 24
KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
JNU PhD Admission Under JRF Category Open; Registration Steps, Last Date
JNU PhD Admission Under JRF Category Open; Registration Steps, Last Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................