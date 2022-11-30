UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Dates Out; Check Seat Allotment Schedule

  • Home
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has announced UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round offline counselling dates.

Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 4:00 pm IST

UP NEET PG mop-up round counselling 2022 dates announced
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has announced UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round offline counselling dates. As per the UP NEET PG mop-up round counselling schedule, the expected date of declaration of eligible candidates list for MD, MS, Diploma, DNB and MDS programmes is November 30. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will release the mop-up round allotment list for DNB and MDS programmes in Government Medical Colleges, Institutions and Universities on December 1, 2022 (2 pm).

The UP NEET PG mop-up round allotment list for MD, MS and Diploma programmes will be issued on December 1 (4 pm). The allotment date for MD, MS and MDS courses in private Medical/Dental Colleges is December 2, 2022 (11 am). The DGME Uttar Pradesh will not open separate registration window for extended mop-up rounds. Candidates who have registered in mop-up round will be eligible for extended mop-up round.

UP NEET PG Mop-Up Round: Eligibility Details

  • Candidates allotted/admitted/resigned through the first, second and mop-up round of UP NEET PG 2022 counselling, will not be eligible for extended Mop-Up round.
  • Candidates admitted in any Medical/Dental college of India through AIQ or other State counselling through NEET PG 2022 are not eligible for extended mp-up round of the state.

The candidates who have been allotted Private Medical Colleges will have to submit CTS Demand Draft of Rs 20 Lacs for clinical seats, Rs 5 Lacs for pathology seats and Rs 2 Lacs for private dental colleges at the time of admission. It is essential to submit CTS Demand Draft in favour of "Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow at the time of admission.

