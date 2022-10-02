UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in; Details Here

UP NEET PG 2022 choice filling starts at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has started the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (UP NEET PG) counselling 2022 choice filling process. The candidates who have registered for UP NEET PG counselling 2022 can fill the choices online at the official website- upneet.gov.in. As per the UP NEET revised counselling dates, the candidates who have registered for round 1 counselling process are required to fill online choices till October 5, 2022 (by 2 pm).

The candidates must lock their choices after submitting the preference filling. If a candidate failed to lock their preferences, s/he will be debarred from the seat allotment process. The DGMEUP is conducting the UP NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent state's quota seats. The UP NEET PG round 1 allotment result will be declared on October 6, 2022. The candidates will be able to download the allotment letters and can appear for admission process between October 7 and October 12, 2022. The candidates will get admission over 891 seats of MD, MS and PG Diploma in government colleges and 32 MDS seats in private colleges of the Uttar Pradesh state's.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Fill Choices

Visit the official website – upneet.gov.in Click on the 'Step-4 Choice Filling' link on the homepage Select course and enter your NEET PG roll number and password Fill in the choice filling application form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should note that choices once locked cannot be modified. Medical aspirants are also advised to fill choices in order of preferences, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates.