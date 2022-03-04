UP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; Check Details

  • Home
UP NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has postponed the UP NEET PG counselling round 2 result 2021 till further orders.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 4, 2022 4:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Medical aspirants can check the notification on the official website - upneet.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP NEET PG Counselling 2021: The round 2 seat allotment result for the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2021 counselling has been postponed. As per the official notification, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training has postponed the UP NEET PG counselling round 2 result 2021 till further orders. Medical aspirants can check the notification on the official website - upneet.gov.in.

The round 2 seat allotment result has been postponed due to some discrepancies in the All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling. Earlier, the seat allotment results were supposed to be released on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Along with the UP NEET PG seat allotment result, the entire admission process for round 2 has been put on hold. The counselling authority will announce further details on the official website in due course of time.

For more details on UP NEET PG counselling 2021, candidates can visit the official website - upneet.gov.in.

