UP NEET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today For Round-2 Counselling

UP NEET PG counselling 2022 registration last date today

The last date to register for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) is today, October 27. Postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission MD and MS programmes can register for the second-phase of counselling at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. NEET PG counselling under the 50 per cent state quota seats is conducted by respective state authorities.

The NEET PG qualifying percentile for candidates belonging to the General category has been reduced to 25th percentile from 50th percentle. While for people with disabilities in the General category (PWD-general) it has come down to 20th percentile from 45th percentile, and it is 15 percentile for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and people with disabilities in the SC, ST, OBC category. Candidates scoring above the cut-off marks will be able to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seats.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website -- upneet.gov.in On the Home Page, click on the UP NEET 2022 registration link Enter NEET PG 2022 roll number and password Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit Download and take a printout of the NEET PG 2022 round-2 counselling application form

After the round-2 UP NEET counselling registration get over, the administering body will issue the merit list and candidates will have to fill choices, accept the seats and report to the allotted colleges within the stipulated date.