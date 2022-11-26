UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Against Mop-Up Round Today

  • Home
UP NEET Counselling: Candidates shortlisted today can obtain the allotment letter and report to their colleges between November 27 and November 30.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 9:39 am IST

UP NEET PG mop-up round result today
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seat allotment result against the mop-up round of counselling will be declared today, November 26. Postgraduate medical aspirants who have registered for the UP NEET mop-up round will be able to check the status for admission to MD and MS programmes at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. The UP NEET PG merit list was declared on November 22. Candidates whose names will be on the allocation list today can obtain the allotment letter and report to their colleges between November 27 and November 30.

The merit list issued on November 22 included the name of the candidate, state rank, roll number, NEET category, state category, state sub-category, NEET rank, NEET marks, marks with weightage marks and weightage in percentage. NEET PG counselling against 50 per cent state quota seats is administered by the respective states.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Check Mop-Up Round Result

  1. Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in
  2. On the Home Page, click on the designated result link
  3. Enter NEET PG roll number and password, if required
  4. Submit
  5. Download and take a printout of the NEET PG counselling mop-up result
