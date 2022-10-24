UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Merit List On October 28

Image credit: Shutterstock UP NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 Registration ends tomorrow.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will close the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling registration window tomorrow, October 25, 2022. Candidates can apply for the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling process through the official website – upneet.gov.in.

For registration, candidates need to use the NEET PG roll number and email ID to log in and follow the registration guidelines on the screen. Those candidates who have registered in round 1 are not required to register again in round 2. Fresh candidates can register by paying the NEET PG 2022 counselling fee of Rs 3000.

Candidates who were allotted in round 1 but the admission process is not yet complete are eligible for UP NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 only after depositing the security amount again.

As per the round 2 schedule, the security fee can be paid till October 29. The UP NEET PG 2022 counselling merit list will be released on October 28. The online choice filling window will be open from October 29 (4 pm) to October 30 (2 pm). The result is scheduled to be declared on November 1 or 2. Candidates can download the seat allotment and complete the admission process From November 2 to November 5, 2022.