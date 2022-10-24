  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Merit List On October 28

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Merit List On October 28

UP NEET PG 2022 counselling registration ends tomorrow, October 25. Candidates will need their NEET PG roll number and email ID to log in and complete the registration process.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 24, 2022 11:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Approves NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23, Modifies Its 2016 Order
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Extends Last Date For PG Medical Admission; Upholds NMC’s Plea
NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores Out For All Categories
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Reporting Begins Today
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
MCC Withdraws Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment; Adds 176 More Seats
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Merit List On October 28
UP NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 Registration ends tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will close the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling registration window tomorrow, October 25, 2022. Candidates can apply for the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling process through the official website – upneet.gov.in.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

For registration, candidates need to use the NEET PG roll number and email ID to log in and follow the registration guidelines on the screen. Those candidates who have registered in round 1 are not required to register again in round 2. Fresh candidates can register by paying the NEET PG 2022 counselling fee of Rs 3000.

Candidates who were allotted in round 1 but the admission process is not yet complete are eligible for UP NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 only after depositing the security amount again.

As per the round 2 schedule, the security fee can be paid till October 29. The UP NEET PG 2022 counselling merit list will be released on October 28. The online choice filling window will be open from October 29 (4 pm) to October 30 (2 pm). The result is scheduled to be declared on November 1 or 2. Candidates can download the seat allotment and complete the admission process From November 2 to November 5, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
UP NEET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 80,000 Candidates Accept First Round Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 80,000 Candidates Accept First Round Allocation
KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Tomorrow
KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Tomorrow
Kerala Governor Issues Show-Cause Notices To Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Varsities Who Refuse To Resign
Kerala Governor Issues Show-Cause Notices To Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Varsities Who Refuse To Resign
IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University To Serve As Knowledge Partners For ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’
IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University To Serve As Knowledge Partners For ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Exercising Options Ends Tomorrow
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Exercising Options Ends Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................