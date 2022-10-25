UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round-2 Registration To End Today

UP NEET PG 2022 round-2 counselling registration last date today

The last date to register for the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG round 2 counselling is today, October 25. Postgraduate medical aspirants can register for the second-phase of counselling for admission to MD and MS programmes at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. NEET counselling under the 50 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities. The round-2 merit list will be declared on October 28.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



As per the UP NEET counselling dates 2022, the online choice-filling window will open on October 29 (4 pm) and continue till October 30 (2 pm). Choices once locked for admission to UP NEET PG courses, cannot be modified. MD and MS programme aspirants are advised to fill the choices in order of preferences, as the PG allotment will be done on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates.

The UP NEET PG counselling result will be declared on November 1 or 2. Candidates can download the seat allotment and complete the admission process between November 2 and November 5, 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Register