UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round-2 Registration To End Today

UP NEET PG Counselling: Medical aspirants can register for the second-phase of counselling for admission to MD and MS programmes at the official website -- upneet.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 10:45 am IST

New Delhi:

The last date to register for the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG round 2 counselling is today, October 25. Postgraduate medical aspirants can register for the second-phase of counselling for admission to MD and MS programmes at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. NEET counselling under the 50 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities. The round-2 merit list will be declared on October 28.

As per the UP NEET counselling dates 2022, the online choice-filling window will open on October 29 (4 pm) and continue till October 30 (2 pm). Choices once locked for admission to UP NEET PG courses, cannot be modified. MD and MS programme aspirants are advised to fill the choices in order of preferences, as the PG allotment will be done on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates.

The UP NEET PG counselling result will be declared on November 1 or 2. Candidates can download the seat allotment and complete the admission process between November 2 and November 5, 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Register

  1. Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in
  2. On the Home Page, click on the registration link
  3. Enter NEET PG roll number and password
  4. Fill in the application form and submit
  5. Download and take a printout of the NEET PG counselling application form
NEET PG
