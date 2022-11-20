  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Schedule Revised, Check Dates

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Schedule Revised, Check Dates

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The UP NEET PG 2022 allotment letter will be displayed from November 21 to 24 and the seat allotment result will be released on November 26

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 20, 2022 5:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling, Locking Begins Tomorrow; Points To Keep In Mind
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases Counselling Guidelines, Advisory For Medical Aspirants
NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Counselling Schedule For AIQ, Deemed Universities; Details Here
NEET PG 2020: Choice-Filling And Locking Deadline Extended For Second Counselling
NEET PG 2020: Registration For Second Counselling Begins Today
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Results Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Schedule Revised, Check Dates
UP NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on November 21
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Education, Uttar Pradesh has revised the counselling dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG 2022). The candidates appearing for mop-up round can check the revised schedule on the official website- upneet.gov.in.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

According to the NEET PG 2022 revised schedule, the merit list will be released on November 21, 2022. The candidates can submit the choices against the merit list from November 22 to November 24. ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Merit List At Upneet.gov.in

  1. Visit the official website- upneet.gov.in
  2. Click on NEET PG 2022 counselling merit list link
  3. Enter log-in details
  4. Click on submit
  5. NEET PG 2022 merit list will appear on the screen
  6. Download merit list, and take a print out for further reference.

Following the choice filling process, the allotment letter will be displayed from November 21 to 24 and the seat allotment result will be released on November 26, 2022.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling is being held for admission in MD, MS, DNB seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh. For details on UP NEET PG 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- upneet.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
neet pg counseling NEET PG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AMU UG Admission 2022: Aligarh Muslim University Begins Counselling Registration For CUET Candidates
AMU UG Admission 2022: Aligarh Muslim University Begins Counselling Registration For CUET Candidates
Over 5,000 Indian Students Choose Ireland As Study-Abroad Destination: Ireland Government
Over 5,000 Indian Students Choose Ireland As Study-Abroad Destination: Ireland Government
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Results Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Results Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
JNU PhD Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Entrance Exam In December
JNU PhD Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Entrance Exam In December
MBBS In Regional Language Will Limit Knowledge: Doctors
MBBS In Regional Language Will Limit Knowledge: Doctors
.......................... Advertisement ..........................