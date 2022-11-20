UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Schedule Revised, Check Dates

Image credit: shutterstock.com UP NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on November 21

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Education, Uttar Pradesh has revised the counselling dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG 2022). The candidates appearing for mop-up round can check the revised schedule on the official website- upneet.gov.in.

According to the NEET PG 2022 revised schedule, the merit list will be released on November 21, 2022. The candidates can submit the choices against the merit list from November 22 to November 24. ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Merit List At Upneet.gov.in

Visit the official website- upneet.gov.in Click on NEET PG 2022 counselling merit list link Enter log-in details Click on submit NEET PG 2022 merit list will appear on the screen Download merit list, and take a print out for further reference.

Following the choice filling process, the allotment letter will be displayed from November 21 to 24 and the seat allotment result will be released on November 26, 2022.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling is being held for admission in MD, MS, DNB seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh. For details on UP NEET PG 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- upneet.gov.in.