UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Merit List Today At Upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will declare the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list today, November 21, 2022. Once the mop-up round merit list is released, candidates can check and download it from- upneet.gov.in. Earlier, the UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list was about to release on November 14 however, DMET has revised the schedule.

To download the UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list candidates must visit the official website and then from the homepage click on the merit list link. Candidates then need to enter the necessary login details and click on submit. The NEET PG 2022 merit list will get displayed. Candidates need to download the merit list as it may be required for further admission processing.

As per the revised schedule, the UP NEET PG counselling choice filling for the mop-up round will start on November 22 at 4 pm and will continue till November 24. The seat allotment result will be declared on November 26. Candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be able to download the allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges from November 27 to November 30, 2022.