  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Merit List Today At Upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Merit List Today At Upneet.gov.in

The UP NEET PG 2022 choice filling for the mop-up round will be held from November 22 to November 24 at upneet.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 12:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Dates Announced, Complete Schedule Here
MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Final Result For MD, MS, DNB Seats
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET PG 2022: MCC Issues Important Notice For Candidates Participated In State Counselling
Karnataka KEA Announces NEET PG counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Merit List Today At Upneet.gov.in
UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will declare the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list today, November 21, 2022. Once the mop-up round merit list is released, candidates can check and download it from- upneet.gov.in. Earlier, the UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list was about to release on November 14 however, DMET has revised the schedule.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook

To download the UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list candidates must visit the official website and then from the homepage click on the merit list link. Candidates then need to enter the necessary login details and click on submit. The NEET PG 2022 merit list will get displayed. Candidates need to download the merit list as it may be required for further admission processing.

As per the revised schedule, the UP NEET PG counselling choice filling for the mop-up round will start on November 22 at 4 pm and will continue till November 24. The seat allotment result will be declared on November 26. Candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be able to download the allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges from November 27 to November 30, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
UP NEET Counselling Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: CBSE, ICSE, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Board Exam Dates; State-Wise Updates
Live | Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: CBSE, ICSE, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Board Exam Dates; State-Wise Updates
DU UG Admission 2022: First Spot Round Registration Begins; Here’s How To Apply
DU UG Admission 2022: First Spot Round Registration Begins; Here’s How To Apply
Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Steps To Check At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Steps To Check At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Delhi University Spot Admission 2022 Registration Begins Today At Du.ac.in
Delhi University Spot Admission 2022 Registration Begins Today At Du.ac.in
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Releasing Today At Icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Releasing Today At Icsi.edu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................