UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today; Round-1 Allotment Result Tomorrow

As per the UP NEET counselling 2022 date, the allotment letters can be downloaded between October 7 and October 12, 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 5, 2022 9:56 am IST

UP NEET counselling choice-filling ends today
New Delhi:

The choice filling for the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG round 1 counselling will end today, October 4. Postgraduate medical aspirants can enter their choice of colleges for MD and MS programmes at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. Candidates can fill the choice of colleges and course by 2 pm today. NEET counselling under the 50 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities. The result of round-1 seat allotment will be declared tomorrow, October 6.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

Choices once locked for admission to PG courses, cannot be modified. Medical aspirants are advised to fill choices in order of preferences, as the PG allotment will be done on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates.

As per the UP NEET counselling 2022 date, the candidates will be able to download the allotment letters and can appear for the PG admission process between October 7 and October 12, 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Fill Choices

  1. Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in
  2. On the Home Page, click on the Choice Filling link
  3. Select the course and enter NEET PG roll number and password
  4. Fill in the choice filling application form and submit
  5. Download and take a printout of the choice-filling application form for future reference
UP NEET Counselling Results
