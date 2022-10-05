UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today; Round-1 Allotment Result Tomorrow

UP NEET counselling choice-filling ends today

The choice filling for the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG round 1 counselling will end today, October 4. Postgraduate medical aspirants can enter their choice of colleges for MD and MS programmes at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. Candidates can fill the choice of colleges and course by 2 pm today. NEET counselling under the 50 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities. The result of round-1 seat allotment will be declared tomorrow, October 6.

Choices once locked for admission to PG courses, cannot be modified. Medical aspirants are advised to fill choices in order of preferences, as the PG allotment will be done on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates.

As per the UP NEET counselling 2022 date, the candidates will be able to download the allotment letters and can appear for the PG admission process between October 7 and October 12, 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Fill Choices