  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET Merit List 2020 Released For Round 1 Counselling @ Upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Merit List 2020 Released For Round 1 Counselling @ Upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Merit List 2020: The Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released UP NEET 2020 merit list for the first round of UP NEET counselling at upneet.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 10, 2020 11:27 am IST

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal NEET 2020 Counselling Begins; Register By November 12
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020: KEA Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How To Apply
NEET 2021 Syllabus: Preparation Tips To Ace Biology; Study-Strategy, Time Table
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Issues Important Notice For AIIMS Candidates, Extends Round 1 Reporting Date
NEET 2021: Syllabus, Books And Preparation Strategy For Chemistry
NEET Counselling Round 1 Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in: Here’s Direct Link
UP NEET Merit List 2020 Released For Round 1 Counselling @ Upneet.gov.in
UP State Merit List NEET 2020 Released @upneet.gov.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

UP NEET Merit List 2020: The Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP NEET UG merit list. Candidates who registered for the first round of UP NEET UG counselling 2020 can now visit the official website, upneet.gov.in to check the merit list. As many as 16,166 students have been shortlisted in the merit list released for the first phase of MBBS and BDS counselling.

Registration for UP NEET Counselling started on November 5. Candidates were allowed to submit their application forms up to November 8 by paying a registration fee of Rs 2,000.

The authorities will announce seat allotment result on November 11 or 12. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters from November 12 to 18 and take admission on November 12, 13, 17 and 18.

Download: UP Merit List 2020 NEET

How To Download UP NEET 2020 Merit List

Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in

Click on ‘State Merit List (First Phase’

Download the PDF file and check your result using roll number or name.

Also Read || NEET State Counselling 2020: Check State-Wise Schedule For MBBS, BDS Counselling

For information regarding the UP NEET counselling process, candidates can contact the official helpline numbers 09532315657, 07897451786 (from 10 am to 6 pm) and send email to neetcounsellingup@gmail.com.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 UP NEET UP NEET Counselling Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JIPMER Course: Probe Into Fake Nativity Certificates Begins
JIPMER Course: Probe Into Fake Nativity Certificates Begins
23 Scientists From Delhi Government Universities In World’s Top 2% Scientists List By Stanford University
23 Scientists From Delhi Government Universities In World’s Top 2% Scientists List By Stanford University
Karnataka Formulates SOPs Before Colleges Open From November 17
Karnataka Formulates SOPs Before Colleges Open From November 17
MHT CET Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Today; Check Details
MHT CET Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Today; Check Details
UGC To Disburse Pending Scholarship Emoluments Within A Week: Official
UGC To Disburse Pending Scholarship Emoluments Within A Week: Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................