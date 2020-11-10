Image credit: Shutterstock UP State Merit List NEET 2020 Released @upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Merit List 2020: The Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP NEET UG merit list. Candidates who registered for the first round of UP NEET UG counselling 2020 can now visit the official website, upneet.gov.in to check the merit list. As many as 16,166 students have been shortlisted in the merit list released for the first phase of MBBS and BDS counselling.

Registration for UP NEET Counselling started on November 5. Candidates were allowed to submit their application forms up to November 8 by paying a registration fee of Rs 2,000.

The authorities will announce seat allotment result on November 11 or 12. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters from November 12 to 18 and take admission on November 12, 13, 17 and 18.

Download: UP Merit List 2020 NEET

How To Download UP NEET 2020 Merit List

Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in

Click on ‘State Merit List (First Phase’

Download the PDF file and check your result using roll number or name.

For information regarding the UP NEET counselling process, candidates can contact the official helpline numbers 09532315657, 07897451786 (from 10 am to 6 pm) and send email to neetcounsellingup@gmail.com.