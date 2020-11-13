Image credit: Shutterstock UP NEET Counselling Result 2020: Round 1 Allotment Result Announced At Upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Round 1 Result 2020: The Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the result of UP NEET round 1 counselling. Candidates can now visit the official website, upneet.gov.in, and check results in the counselling section. To check UP NEET seat allotment result, candidates will have to use their roll number and NEET application number as login credentials. Earlier, the authorities had released the round 1 merit list where 16,166 students were shortlisted for MBBS and BDS admission.

Candidates who qualify in UP NEET counselling result will have to download their allotment letters on or before November 18. According to the official counselling schedule, candidates will be given admission against round 1 result up to November 18

Check UP NEET 1st round counselling result

Steps To Check UP NEET Allotment Result 2020

Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in

Under the counselling tab, click on ‘counselling result’

Entrer your roll number, NEET application number and the auto-generated captcha code

Click on ‘get result’

Also Read ||NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Merit List Status Of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand Among Others

For information regarding the UP NEET counselling process, candidates can contact the official helpline numbers 09532315657, 07897451786 (from 10 am to 6 pm) and send email to neetcounsellingup@gmail.com.

Any further information regarding the counselling process will be made available on the official website, upneet.gov.in.