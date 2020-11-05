UP NEET Counselling 2020 Registration From Today At Upneet.gov.in

Image credit: upneet.gov.in UP NEET UG Counselling 2020 Date: Registration Starts Today At Upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Counselling 2020 Date: The office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has announced UP NEET UG Counselling Dates. According to the official schedule, registration for NEET counselling, for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes at government and private colleges, universities and institutions, will start today, November 5, at 4 pm, at upneet.gov.in. The last date to register for UP State counselling of NEET UG is November 8. The online registration fee for all candidates is Rs 2,000.

Registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at nodal centres selected by them and deposit the security fee between November 6 and 9, 2020. During verification, candidates will be required to appear in person and produce all the original documents.

The security fee is Rs 30,000 for government institutions. For private medical seats, the security fee is Rs 2 lakh and for private dental seats, the fee is Rs 1 lakh. Candidates who are eligible for state quota seats, can apply for both government and private Medical and Dental seats.

UP NEET Counselling 2020 Schedule

Online registration November 5 to 8 Documents verification November 6 to 9 Online choice filling November 6 to 10 Declaration of list of registered candidates November 9 Seat allotment result November 11 or 12 Date for downloading allotment letters November 12 to 18 Admission November 12, 13, 17 and 18

According to an official statement, only those candidates who verify their documents at nodal centres and pay the security deposit will be eligible for choice filling. Candidates will also be required to lock their choices after filling.

Further information regarding UP NEET UG Counselling 2020 will be made available on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

