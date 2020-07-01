UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 Expected Today

UP Madarsa Board result will be announced today. As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education (UPBME) will announce Madarsa result on its official website.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 1, 2020 12:09 pm IST

UP Madarsa Result: UP madarsa board results are expected today
New Delhi:

UP Madarsa Board result will be announced today. As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education (UPBME) will announce Madarsa result on its official website at 1 pm today. The UP Madarsa result will be available for Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, and Kalim.

The UP Madarsa board examinations were held from February 19 to March 5, 2020. As per reports over 11.45 lakh students sat for madarsa board examinations this year in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Madarsa Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to Up madarsa Board official website: madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the 'Annual Exam Result 2020' on the home page.

Step three: Enter your roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In 2019, UP Madarsa Board results were announced on May 1. This year the results have been delayed due to the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus spread in the country.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has already announced the result for class 10 and class 12 students. The results were announced on June 27. Total 83.31 per cent class 10 students and 74.63 per cent class 12 students have passed this year. Total 56 lakh students appeared for the board exams held by UPMSP.

