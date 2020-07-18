UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Application For Re-Verification Of Marks Begins

  • Home
UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Students can apply for revaluation of UP Madarsa board marks of Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi and Kalim till August 5.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 18, 2020 3:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education has allowed the students of Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi and Kalim to apply for the scrutiny of marks. The UP Madarsa board results were declared on July 2. Students of Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, and Kalim who are not satisfied with the UP Madarsa board result 2020 can apply for scrutiny of their marks online at the official website of the board -- madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. The application fees for the scrutiny has been set at Rs 100 per question paper. The UP Madarsa board scrutiny, however, could be done only for the papers whose written exams were held as per schedule before the start of COVID-19 lockdown.

Students can apply for UP Madarsa board scrutiny till August 5. However, the last date for the payment of application fees is July 31. The UP Madarsa board examinations were held between February 19 and March 5. More than 11 lakh students had taken the UP Madarsa board examinations this year.

UP Madarsa Board Revaluation Application Dates

Payment of UP Madarsa Board Revaluation Application of Fees

July 31, 2020

Last Date Submit UP Madarsa Board Revaluation Application Online

August 5, 2020


UP Madarsa Board Revaluation Application

Students can apply for the verification of UP Madarsa answer sheets at the official website of the board. Students are to register on the official website, mention the details as required and pay the Madarsa Uttar Pradesh board application fees of Rs 100 for each subject.

Madarsa Board Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Up Madarsa Board
