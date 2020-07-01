UP Madarsa board result 2020 announced on official website

UP Madarsa Board result 2020 has been released on the official website. The Madarsa Board result is available for Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, and Kalim. Students who appeared for the UP Madarsa board exams can check their result from the official website, 'madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in'. The UP Madarsa board examinations were held from February 19 to March 5, 2020. As per reports over 11.45 lakh students sat for Madarsa board examinations this year in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Madarsa Result 2020: Direct Link

UP Madarsa Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to UP Madarsa Board official website: madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the 'Annual Exam Result 2020' on the home page.

Step three: Select class and Enter your roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In 2019, UP Madarsa Board results were announced on May 1. This year the results have been delayed due to the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus spread in the country.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has already announced the result for class 10 and class 12 students. The results were announced on June 27. Total 83.31 per cent class 10 students and 74.63 per cent class 12 students have passed this year. Total 56 lakh students appeared for the board exams held by UPMSP.