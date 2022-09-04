UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 Soon; Details Here

The candidates can register for UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 through the website of UP JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 5:46 pm IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 Soon; Details Here
UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 is likely to begin from September 7.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic (UP JEECUP) Counselling 2022 is likely to begin on September 7, 2022, as per an official notification. The candidates can register for UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 through the website of UP JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

The notification reads, "Online Counseling 2022 is expected to start from 7th September 2022. Visit website frequently to stay updated."

The documents required to submit at the time of reporting for the JEECUP 2022 Counselling include the counselling call letter, admit card, rank card, Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet, domicile certificate, character certificate, migration certificate, reservation certificate (if any), photographs, one set of self-attested photocopies of original documents and others.

UP JEECUP Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the UP Polytechnic E Counselling Registration link.
  • Enter the candidate's number and date of birth.
  • Fill in the required details and pay the JEECUP Counselling registration fees.
  • Download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.

The UPJEE(Polytechnic) exam was conducted from June 27 to June 30. The result of the UPJEE(P) examination was declared on July 18. Candidates who are on the merit list of the UP Polytechnic Result 2022 will be eligible to participate in the UP JEECUP Counselling 2022.

UPJEE(Polytechnic) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)
