JEECUP has released the UPJEE 2021 admit cards today

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2021) admit cards today, August 25. Applicants can check and download their UPJEE 2021 admit card on the official website- jeecup.nic.in.

Students can download the Admit card 2021 for Group A (Engineering), Group B to K (Others and lateral entry), Group E1, E2(Pharmacy) through the website.

UP JEE Entrance Exam Admit Card: Direct Link

Students will be required to fill in their application number, password and security pin to access their UP JEE entrance exam admit card. It is important for students to check their admit cards thoroughly as it will be required while giving the UPJEE Polytechnic examination.

UP JEE Entrance Exam Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website- jeecup.nic.in

On the appeared webpage, three links will be displayed ‘Admit card 2021 for Group A (Engineering)’, ‘Admit card 2021 for Group B to K (Others and lateral entry)’, and ‘Admit card 2021 for Group E1, E2(Pharmacy)’

Click on the respective link

Now, on the login page, fill in the required credentials

UP JEE 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use

UPJEE Polytechnic examination will be conducted from August 31 to September 4. The mode of the examination will be based on Computer Based Test(CBT) and the exam will be held in three shifts.