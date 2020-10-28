Uttar Pradesh To Bear All Expenses Of NEET Topper Akansha Singh's Graduation Studies: Chief Minister Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday felicitated NEET topper Akansha Singh, who scored 100 per cent marks in the recent NEET 2020 examination, terming her as a role model for all girls. While congratulating Ms Akansha, who is a native of Kushinagar district of the state, the Chief Minister announced that the entire expenditure of her graduation level studies along with fooding and lodging would be borne by the state government, a government spokesman said.

He also directed the chief secretary of the state to write a letter to the officials concerned for declaring Ms Akansha Singh as the NEET 2020 first-ranker jointly along with Mr Soyeb Aftab of Odisha, who had also scored 100 per cent marks but was declared to be the first-ranker, as per the rules. The chief minister also asked officials to construct a road leading to her house besides assuring that the state government would extend all possible help to the brilliant student. Terming Ms Akanksha as a role model for all girls, the Chief Minister congratulated her parents and members of the family. She has achieved her target through hard work and perseverance, the chief minister added.

The test of NEET was held for a total of 720 marks with 180 multiple choice questions. Candidates meeting the NEET 2020 cut-off will be able to participate in the counselling process. Candidates scoring marks above the NTA NEET 2020 cut-off will be able to apply for NEET counselling process for admission to the all India quota (AIQ) seats and state-quota seats. The respective counselling authorities will prepare a merit list for the seat allotment process to admit students to the medical courses.