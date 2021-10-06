  • Home
Uttar Pradesh Government To Give Tablets, Smartphones To Students

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the distribution of free tablets and smartphone among students pursuing higher studies.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 6, 2021 8:39 am IST

The scheme will put a burden of Rs 3,000 crore on the state exchequer, a government statement said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the distribution of free tablets and smartphone among students pursuing higher studies.

The scheme will put a burden of Rs 3,000 crore on the state exchequer, a government statement said.

The cabinet also approved Rs 37.35 lakh for the installation of a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Circuit House in Kanpur.

The CM has been authorised to make any amendments to resolve practical difficulties in the scheme.

The statement said the decision was taken keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic as classes are being held online.

This will help students complete their courses successfully, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
