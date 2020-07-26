  • Home
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel ''Swayam Prabha'' online.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2020 6:05 pm IST

UP Governor inaugurates educational channel ''Swayam Prabha'' (representational image)
Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel ''Swayam Prabha'' online.

The channel will make digital content available to students three times in 24 hours at 4 pm, 12 pm and 8 am.

Ms. Patel took part in the Foundation Day celebrations of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

"University should do high-quality research work in accordance with Dr Kalam's dreams," said the Uttar Pradesh Governor.

