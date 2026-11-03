UP Government Sets Up 3-Tier System To Address Medical Students' Grievances

The Medical Education Department of Uttar Pradesh has initiated steps to ensure the prompt and effective resolution of students' grievances in government and autonomous medical colleges across the state.

As part of the initiative, the department has started the process of implementing a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism across all medical colleges to ensure a safe, positive, transparent, and student-centric academic environment.

Under the Student Grievance and Welfare Initiative, launched on the initiative of Director General of Medical Education and Training Neha Sharma, a Student Welfare Nodal Officer will be appointed in every medical college. An institutional mechanism will also be established to receive students' complaints, suggestions, and concerns and ensure their timely resolution.

Under the new system, a Student Grievance/Voice Box will be installed on the teaching or academic campus of every medical college. Students will be able to submit written complaints concerning academic and administrative matters, hostel facilities, infrastructure, safety, and other student welfare-related issues through these boxes.

The designated Nodal Officer will open the grievance box daily. All complaints received will be recorded in a prescribed register, and necessary action will be initiated through the concerned departments to resolve them. This will provide students with an accessible and systematic channel to bring their concerns directly to the institution's attention.

The Medical Education Department has prescribed a three-tier mechanism for grievance redressal. At the first level, the Student Welfare Nodal Officer will receive complaints and initiate the resolution process. If a grievance remains unresolved at this stage, students will be able to escalate it to the Principal of the respective medical college.

If the matter remains unresolved at the second level, students can approach the Student Cell at the office of the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME). This will establish a structured grievance redressal and monitoring mechanism extending from the college level to the Directorate General.

The initiative of the Yogi government aims to establish an accountable institutional mechanism in medical colleges to hear students' concerns and address them effectively.

Maintaining complaint records, conducting regular reviews, and incorporating student feedback are expected to enhance transparency in the system. Students will also have access to a clearly defined grievance redressal channel, with designated administrative authorities at each level to address their concerns.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the initiative marks an important step towards improving medical education in Uttar Pradesh and fostering a conducive academic environment for students.