Image credit: @CMOfficeUP UP Government Launches Free Coaching Scheme, Abhyudaya, For NEET, JEE Main, Other Exams

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Abhyudaya' scheme today, February 15. The online classes providing free coaching to candidates appearing for the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), and other competitive exams will begin tomorrow. As per data shared by the UP Government, 50,000 students will be provided free coaching in the first phase and five lakh youths are appearing for the online test.

"Classes will start in the state from February 16 under the Abhyudaya scheme. Youngsters who have been selected via test will get an opportunity to attend the class at Divisional Headquarters", said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration.

Study in coaching centres will begin from February 16 in all the divisions of the state on the occasion of Basant Panchmi. Initially, coaching will be held at the divisional level, followed by the district level in the next phase.

UP Abhyudaya Scheme

Under the scheme, free coaching will be provided to all students who want to prepare for competitive exams but are unable to do so due to financial constraints. Students will also be provided offline classes along with online study material, a government statement had said earlier.

“Abhyudaya Yojana has been liked by more than 50 lakh youth so far. 5 lakh youth are joining the online test. 50,000 youths have been selected in the first phase.”

अभ्युदय योजना को अब तक 50 लाख से ज्यादा युवाओं ने पसंद किया है। ऑनलाइन टेस्ट में 5 लाख युवा शामिल हो रहे हैं। 50 हजार युवाओं का सेलेक्शन पहले चरण में किया गया है: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) February 15, 2021

The scheme will also provide free guidance and teaching by officers working in the state government, virtual classes, guidance and doubt clearing sessions. Apart from this, there will also be subject matter experts, content specialists and career counselling.

UP Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana 2021 will be implemented under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.