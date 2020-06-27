UP Government To Build Roads To Felicitate Board Exam Toppers

The marksheet will be issued to students from July 1.

Uttar Pradesh government will felicitate the Class 10 and 12 board exam toppers by having Gaurav Path road built for them. The toppers will also given Rs 1 lakh cash and a laptop. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, has announced the result from Lucknow today. 83.31% students have passed in Class 10 board exam, 74.63% students have cleared UP board Class 12 exam.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the state education board, has released the result on the website upresults.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all the students. “I also congratulate Dinesh Sharma and his team for their efforts,” he said and added that the board’s performance has been better this year, in terms of result and evaluation process, despite several odds.

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma has also congratulated all the students. In his congratulatory message to all successful students, Mr Sharma has also given a message to all those students who could not pass the exam. “Many congratulations to all the students who have passed the exam and those who have missed the success due to any reason, do not be disappointed, keep moving forward, your hard work will definitely bring color. I wish you all a bright future,” he has tweeted.

आज दसवीं व बारहवीं बोर्ड के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित हुए। परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को बहुत -बहुत बधाई और जो किसी कारणवश सफलता से चूक गए है वो निराश न हों, निरंतर आगे बढ़ते रहें, आपकी मेहनत जरुर रंग लाएगी । मैं आप सभी के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) June 27, 2020

This year the Board will allow the provision of compartment exam for Class 12 students.

This year the board exams were completed in 15 days. The exam was held in February-March.