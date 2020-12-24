UP Extends Online Application Date For Classes 9 And 11 Final Examinations

UP extends online exam application date for classes 9 and 11

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has extended the deadline for submission of the entrance forms, advance registration forms and application forms for admissions into Class 9 and 11 for the academic year 2020-21 upto January 10, 2021. The online applications forms will have to be submitted along with a late fee of Rs 50 at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education board http://www.upsessb.org. This decision has been taken with respect to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the last date for submission of applications was October 31, 2020.

The last date for the submission of a copy of nomination containing a photo of UP Board registered candidates and a copy of related treasury to the zonal offices of the council can be submitted by January 10, 2021. The examination date sheets for Classes 9 and 11 have not been released yet.

Uttar Pradesh had opened its school and colleges from December 7 while following the COVID-19 Standard operating Protocols issued by the Union Ministry of Health. These guidelines include wearing of face masks at all times, maintaining social distancing inside the school premises and carrying hand sanitizers.