UP D.El.Ed Second Semester Result Announced At Btcexam.in
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the UP D.El.Ed second semester result 2020 at the official website. All the candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their result from the official website- btcexam.in.
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 29, 2021 1:38 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the UP D.El.Ed second semester result 2020 at the official website. All the candidates who have appeared in the first and second semester exam can check their result from the official website- btcexam.in. UP D.El.Ed result for the first and second semester is declared today, January 29, 2021, for the examination year 2020. The exam was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board in the months of October, November and December 2020.
Here’s the UP D.El.Ed result direct link
UP D.El.Ed Second Semester Result: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board- btcexam.in.
- Click on the link that reads, “D.El.Ed 2018 first and second semester result exam year 2020”.
- Enter the semester roll number and date of birth.
- Key in the captcha value.
- The D.El.Ed 2018 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the UP D.El.Ed second semester result 2020 and take its print out for future reference.
