UP D.El.Ed Second Semester Result Announced At Btcexam.in

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the UP D.El.Ed second semester result 2020 at the official website. All the candidates who have appeared in the first and second semester exam can check their result from the official website- btcexam.in. UP D.El.Ed result for the first and second semester is declared today, January 29, 2021, for the examination year 2020. The exam was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board in the months of October, November and December 2020.

Here’s the UP D.El.Ed result direct link

UP D.El.Ed Second Semester Result: Steps To Download