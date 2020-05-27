UP Chief Minister Directs 3 State Universities To Be Set Up Soon

UP Chief Minister has instructed that work on 3 new state universities should begin soon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting held on May 26, instructed to speed up the process of setting up 3 new state universities. He said that land should be allotted for these universities on a priority basis so that construction for these universities can start soon.

The three universities which would be set up in the state are Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University Aligarh, State University Azamgarh, and State University Saharanpur.

The Chief Minister said that land has been already been allotted for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh. Considering that each University will require 50 acre land for their campus, he has asked that allotment of land for the other two universities should be done swiftly.

For State University Azamgarh, 38 acre land is already available and 12 more acres need to be allotted. Similarly, adequate land needs to be identified and allotted for State University Saharanpur.

The meeting with the CM was attended by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Principal Secretary R K Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Sanjeev Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar, Chief Secretary for Higher Education Monika Garg, Chief Secretary to the CM S P Goyal, and CM's Chief Secretary Alok Kumar.