Image credit: Shutterstock UP board 10th, 12th results likely in July (representational)

UP board result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 results in July. The Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed the state education boards to prepare Class 12 assessment schemes and declare results by July 31. UPMSP has already announced assessment criteria for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

Recommended: Free Download UP Board Result Evaluation Criteria 2021 for Class 10 and 12. Click Here

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma had earlier instructed the board to release mark sheets in July, according to local reports.

Usually, the UPMSP declares both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day at upresults.nic.in. Students have to login to the result portal with their credentials to check marks.

Last year, results were announced on June 27. The board was able to conduct the exams in 2020 but the evaluation process got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year, a total of 56,03,813 candidates had registered for the board exams. These include 29,94,312 Class 12 students and 26,09,501 Class 10 students. They will be now evaluated with the alternative assessment schemes announced earlier.

For Class 10, the board will apply a 50:50 formula. Fifty per cent weightage of marks has been given to Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent will be from Class 10 pre-board exams.

For Class 12, the UP board will use a 50:40:10 formula, meaning 50 per cent marks will be from Class 10, 40 per cent from Class 11 annual exam or half-yearly examination and the remaining 10 per cent marks from Class 12 pre-board exams.

The UP Board result date and time have not been announced yet. However, the board is expected to make an announcement soon, considering the direction from the Supreme Court.