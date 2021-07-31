Image credit: Shutterstock UP board result 2021: Over 55 lakh students pass UPMSP 10th, 12th result (representational)

Over 55 lakh students have been declared pass in Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year. In Matric or Class 10 results, 99.53 per cent students have qualified and 97.88 per cent students have qualified in the Inter or Class 12 results. For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared board exam results without any exams, amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here

In Class 10, 29,96,031 students had registered for board exams, of whom 29,82,055 have managed to qualify. In Class 12, the total number of registered students was 2610247 and 25,54,813 have been declared pass.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Pass percentage of boys in UP board 10th result is 99.53 per cent, which is 0.03 percentage points less than girls’ – 99.55. However, in Higher Secondary results too, girls have done better with a pass percentage of 98.40 per cent, compared to 97.47 per cent of boys.

Students can access their board results from the UPMSP website – upmsp.edu.in. Separate links are available for Class 10 and Class 12 results.

UP board Inter result 2021: Direct link

UP board Matric result 2021: Direct link

UP board results can be accessed on the board website using roll number. Students also need to select their district from the dropdown menu.