UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: How Was Day One? Details Here

UP Board held first day of UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams amid tight security arrangements

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) held the first day of Class 10, 12 board exams today, March 24. Out of the total 51,92,689 candidates, as many as 4,18,507 candidates did not appear in the exams, an official statement said. No unusual incident occurred in any of the UP board Class 10, 12 exam centres, it added.

The UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams which are being held in two shifts, first between 8 am and 11:15 am and the next from 2 pm to 5:15 pm will continue till April 12. The Class 10 UP Board exams started with the Hindi paper today, while UPMSP Class 12 students appeared for the Military Science and Hindi papers.

In order to curb cheating, surveillance was being done in the exam centres through control rooms with CCTV cameras installed. The security around the exam centres were also increased and zonal magistrates were appointed on duty to avoid malpractice in the UP board exam centres.

“Today, on the first day of the examination, the nodal officers nominated by the government were present in each district and inspected the examination centers while visiting continuously,” the UP Board statement issued today said.

Strict instructions to the center administrators were provided that the shoes and socks of the candidates are not taken off during the examination. Also, the provision of pure drinking water was ensured.