UP Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced at 2 PM tomorrow

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 5:19 pm IST
UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10, 12 results 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The result will be announced at 2 PM. Once announced, the Class 10, 12 students can check results on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

Latest: To get UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result Alerts and Direct Link via SMS/Email, Click HERE
Recommended: Check Top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Browse: Best Colleges in Uttar Pradesh after 12th, Access Now!

A total of 51,92,916 students appeared in the UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 held from March 24 to April 13. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the Class 10, 12 exams.

The students can download the Class 10, 12 provisional scorecard using roll number and school code. The students can also check the 10th, 12th results via SMS; sending roll number to 56263.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: List Of Websites

  1. upmsp.edu.in
  2. upresults.nic.in
  3. results.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website -- upmsp.edu.in
  • Click on the designated result link
  • Enter roll number, school code
  • Submit and download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.
