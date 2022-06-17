UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced at 2 PM tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock.com UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced tomorrow

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10, 12 results 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The result will be announced at 2 PM. Once announced, the Class 10, 12 students can check results on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

A total of 51,92,916 students appeared in the UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 held from March 24 to April 13. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the Class 10, 12 exams.

The students can download the Class 10, 12 provisional scorecard using roll number and school code. The students can also check the 10th, 12th results via SMS; sending roll number to 56263.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: List Of Websites

upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in results.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check