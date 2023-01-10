UP Board Time Table 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams From February 16, Check Dates

  • Home
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 10, 2023 9:15 am IST

UP Board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 will start from February 16
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023. As per the official UP board time table 2023, the board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from February 16. The UPMSP 10th board exam will be held between February 16 and March 3, 2023, whereas the Class 12 UP board exams will be conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023.

The UP board exam 2023 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper before attempting it. The UP board Class 10 exam will start with Hindi subject paper and will conclude with Social Science subject paper. While 12th board exam will start with the Military Science, Hindi and General Hindi subject paper and will conclude with Additional Subject Paper, Chemistry and Sociology subject paper.

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website -- upmsp.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023' link
  3. The UPMSP date sheet 2023 pdf will be displayed on the screen
  4. Download and save the UP board Class 10, 12 date sheet pdf.

Earlier on January 6, UPMSP announced the UP board Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board exam dates and practical exam dates. The Uttar Pradesh pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 and January 20. While the UP board practical exams will be held in two phases -- first from January 21 to 28, the next between January 29 and February 5, 2023.

UP Board Exam Dates
