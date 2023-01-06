UP Board Time Table 2023: UMPSP To Release Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Soon; Official Website To Check

UP board class 10, 12 time table for 2022-23 academic session soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the UP Board 10th, 12th date sheet for 2022-23 annual examination. As per the official reports, UPMSP will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 in the month of March-April. The official website-- upmsp.edu.in will host the UP board timetable 2023 for classes 10 and 12. The board will announce the timetable including class and stream wise subject names and codes, day and date of exam, exam timings, exam day instructions and others.

The UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023 will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before attempting it. Students should carefully fill in the details on the answer booklet following the instructions mentioned therein. More than 58 lakh students await the release of UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet.

As per the UPMSP data, about 31,16,458 students have registered for Class 10 exam and 27,50,871 students will take the Class 12 exams in 2023. The UP Board 10th, 12th practical exams will be conducted in February 2023. Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the board exams.

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: How To Download