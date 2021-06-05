UP Board Seeks Suggestions From District School Inspectors On Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria

UP Board Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria soon

The Uttar Pradesh Government has sought suggestions from the District School Inspectors regarding Class 10th and 12th evaluation criteria. The government will hold a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, June 7 at 2 PM to devise evaluation criteria to mark the students of the cancelled Class 10th and 12th UP Board exams.

The government has asked the School Inspectors of each district of Uttar Pradesh to send their suggestions regarding Class 10 and Class 12 board UP evaluation criteria by June 7, 12 noon. The district School Inspectors are directed to prepare consolidated suggestion by taking into account the proposals of the parents, principals of each government and aided schools and other stakeholders of each district.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday had cancelled the Class 12 board examination, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the health of children is a priority amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

While announcing the UP Class 12 exam cancellation news, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of the Secondary Education Department said: “On the formula for giving marks to students, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla and the final decision will be taken and marks will be given on the basis of the panel’s recommendations.”

This decision will help regularise the next academic session and the online classes for students of Class 11 can be started, Mr Sharma said, adding that those getting promoted from Class 12 without exams will also be able to seek admissions in colleges.

Many state boards have cancelled the Class 12 exams after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.