  • Home
  • Education
  • UP Board Seeks Suggestions From District School Inspectors On Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria

UP Board Seeks Suggestions From District School Inspectors On Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria

The government has asked the School Inspectors of each district of Uttar Pradesh to send their suggestions regarding Class 10 and Class 12 board UP evaluation criteria by June 7, 12 noon.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 5, 2021 10:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Class 10 UP Board Exams Scrapped, Abridged Version Proposed For Class 12 In July
Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 10 Board Exams; Class 12th To Be Held In July
UP Board Exam 2021: No Decision Yet To Pass 10th Students Without Exam, Says UPMSP
UP Board Exams 2021: 10th, 12th Exam Highlights, Major Announcements So Far
UP Board Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet Circulating Online Is Fake: Board Secretary
Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: What UPMSP Said About Board Exams
UP Board Seeks Suggestions From District School Inspectors On Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria
UP Board Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria soon
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Government has sought suggestions from the District School Inspectors regarding Class 10th and 12th evaluation criteria. The government will hold a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, June 7 at 2 PM to devise evaluation criteria to mark the students of the cancelled Class 10th and 12th UP Board exams.

Recommended: Boost your preparation with UP Board Class 10th Preparation Tips 2021. Click here

The government has asked the School Inspectors of each district of Uttar Pradesh to send their suggestions regarding Class 10 and Class 12 board UP evaluation criteria by June 7, 12 noon. The district School Inspectors are directed to prepare consolidated suggestion by taking into account the proposals of the parents, principals of each government and aided schools and other stakeholders of each district.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday had cancelled the Class 12 board examination, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the health of children is a priority amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

While announcing the UP Class 12 exam cancellation news, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of the Secondary Education Department said: “On the formula for giving marks to students, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla and the final decision will be taken and marks will be given on the basis of the panel’s recommendations.”

This decision will help regularise the next academic session and the online classes for students of Class 11 can be started, Mr Sharma said, adding that those getting promoted from Class 12 without exams will also be able to seek admissions in colleges.

Many state boards have cancelled the Class 12 exams after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Click here for more Education News
UPMSP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Cancels Class 12 Exams
Tamil Nadu Cancels Class 12 Exams
Karnataka Government Mulling Considering Marks In CET, NEET For Vocational Courses
Karnataka Government Mulling Considering Marks In CET, NEET For Vocational Courses
MK Stalin Forms Panel To Study NEET Impact On Medical Admissions
MK Stalin Forms Panel To Study NEET Impact On Medical Admissions
Himachal Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Exams; Evaluation Criteria Soon
Himachal Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Exams; Evaluation Criteria Soon
Tripura Chief Minister Sends Study Table, Food, Medicines After Girl Seeks Help On Facebook
Tripura Chief Minister Sends Study Table, Food, Medicines After Girl Seeks Help On Facebook
.......................... Advertisement ..........................