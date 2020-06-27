UP Board Result For Over 50 Lakh Students Today

UP board result will be released at 12 noon today on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had held the exams in February-March.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 27, 2020 9:59 am IST

UP Board Result For Over 50 Lakh Students Today
Close to 56 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh await UP board exam results.
New Delhi:

Over 50 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh await board exam results. This is so far the highest student participation in any state board exams. In CBSE board exam over 30 lakh students had appeared this year. The UP board result will be released at 12 noon today on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had held the exams in February-March.

UP board result will be declared at 12 noon today from Lucknow. Usually the Board declares the result from UPMSP headoffice at Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has wished students good luck.

Officially, the UP Board result will be declared on websites only.

Due to large number of logins at the same time, there are chances that the website may crash. In such cases, students need to wait for a while and retry later.

UP board result can be accessed using roll number and date of birth.

As per reports, this is the first time the UP Board will issue digitally signed certificates to students. This will minimise the scope of scam and will be convenient for students, reports have quoted board officials saying.

Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE school students in the state can expect their result anytime within July 15. This year, Uttar Pradesh will be one of the few states where board exam and evaluation was done following the standard assessment norm. Many states, where board exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have cancelled the remaining papers.

