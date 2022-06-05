UP Board Result 2022: When And Where To Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

UP Board 10th and 12th results will be declared at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 soon. The UP Board 10th and 12th results will be declared on the official website of UPMSP-- upmsp.edu.in. Apart from the official website, the UPMSP result 2022 will also be available at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh board exams 2022 can check their UP Matric and Inter exam results by using their roll number and school code.

An official from the UP board earlier told Careers360 that the UP 10th and 12th board results 2022 will be declared by the second week of June. "The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," he said.

UP Board Result 2022: Where to Check

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2022: When to Check

The UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2022 are likely to be declared by the second week of June. As per media reports and past trends, the UP Board result date is likely to be June 10.

UP Board Result 2022: How To Check

The UPMSP result can be downloaded following these simple steps mentioned below: