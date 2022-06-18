UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results Today; Websites To Check

UP board Class 10th, 12th results

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 will be declared today, June 18. The UP Board 10th and 12th results will be declared at 2 PM on the official websites-- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their UP Board exam roll number and school code to access the UPMSP results. UPMSP Board 10th, 12th Results Live Updates

The UPMSP board exams 2022 were conducted between March 24 and April 13. A total of 51.92 lakh students appeared in the UP Board 10th, 12th exams this year. The evaluation process for the UP Board exams 2022 concluded in May.

Websites To Check UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

To get a pass certificate from the UP Board, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the compartment exams.