Image credit: shutterstock UP Board Result 2022: How to check class 12 results on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 12th Result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 12th result at 4 pm today. The Uttar Pradesh board results will be available at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Once announced, students can check the UP Board 12th Result using their roll number and school code using the following steps:

UP Board Result 2022: How To Check UP Board 12th Result

Visit the officials websites upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Click on the UPMSP 12th Result 2022 on the homepage

Enter your roll number and school code

The UP Board 12th result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, students can also check UP Board Result 2022 via SMS.

To check the UPMSP 12th Result 2022, SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - to 56263.

UPMSP had already announced the UP Board 10 Result 2022 earlier today. Overall pass percentage for UP Board Class 10 result was 88.18 percent.

The UPMSP board exams 2022 were conducted between March 24 and April 13. A total of 51.92 lakh students appeared in the UP Board 10th, 12th exams this year. The evaluation process for the UP Board exams 2022 concluded in May.