UP Board Result 2022: 163 Inmates Lodged In Jails Clear 10th, 12th Board Exams

163 inmates lodged in jails clear UP board exams (representational)

A total of 163 inmates lodged in various prisons of the state cleared the UP board exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), official said on Saturday. Results for both Class 10th and 12th were declared at 2 and 4 pm, respectively, on Saturday.

Total 95 inmates cleared the Class 10th board exam while 68 cleared the Class 12th exam. As per UP board officials, a total of 103 inmates appeared in the Class 10th exam from 12 district jails, 95 of which cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 92.23.

ALSO READ | UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Divyanshi Tops In Class 12, Prince Patel Tops In Class 10

Total 96 inmates from 16 district jails appeared in the exam of which 68 cleared the exam, making a pass percentage of 70.83, officials said. Majority of the inmates who appeared in the board exams were from Ghaziabad district jail. While 33 inmates of the jail appeared in class 10th exam of which 31 cleared it.

25 other inmates appeared in the class 12th exam and cleared it, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)