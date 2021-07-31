UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP Passing Marks For 10th, 12th Students, Evaluation Method

UPMSP Passing Marks For 10th, 12th Students, Evaluation Method

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP will declare the UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2021 today. Students can access the UP Board Class 10 result on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Students should keep their roll numbers ready and to get the roll number, visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in. To check the UP Board roll number, candidates can use their registration number.

This year 56,03,813 students had registered for UP board exams. which include 29,94,312 students of Class 10 and 26,09,501 of Class 12. This year, due to the second wave of COVID- 19, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10, Class 12 board exams were canceled by the state government. The board has prepared results with an alternative formula that will evaluate the students on the basis of their performance in previous classes.

UP 10th Board Results 2021: Passing Marks

To pass UP Board’s Matric Exam, students need to score an aggregate of 33%. Students must also score a minimum of 33% in each of the individual subjects to be promoted. In the event that a student fails any of the topics, he or she might take the compartment test. However, because exams were cancelled this year and UPMSP 10th and 12th results were created using internal evaluation rules, the aggregate score will be regarded as the passing standard.

UP 12th Board Results 2021: Passing Marks

To pass the UP 12th Board or Intermediate exams, a student must achieve a minimum score of 33%. In the UP Board Result 2021, students must achieve a combined score of 33 percent as well as individual scores of 33 percent in each subject. This year, as a special concession, only the cumulative marks will be considered, and students will be promoted based on that.

UP Board 10th Result 2021: What Is The UPMSP Evaluation Criteria

For the 10th Result, UPMSP will use a ratio of 50:50. To explain this, 50% weightage will be given to the students on the basis of total marks scored in class 9 and 50% weightage will be given to marks scored in class 10 pre-board exam

UP Board 12th Result 2021: Check UPMSP 12th Evaluation Criteria

For the 12th result, a ratio of 50:40:10 will be used. This means, 50%- weightage will be given to the students on the basis of total marks scored in class 10, 40% weightage will be given to the students on the basis of total marks scored in class 11, and 10% weightage will be given to marks scored in pre-board of class 12