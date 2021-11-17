  • Home
Education | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 11:44 am IST

UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP High School, Inter Improvement Results Out
UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th improvement result 2021 announced (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) final improvement exam results. Students who appeared in these exams can visit upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in to download their mark sheets. They will have to use roll numbers as login credentials.

UP Board High School Improvement Result 2021

UP Board Intermediate Improvement Result 2021

How To Download UP Board Result

  1. Go to upmsp.edu.in

  2. Click on the link for Class 10th or Class 12th UP Board result

  3. Select year, district and enter exam name

  4. Login and download the mark sheet

A total of 33,876 regular and private students appeared in the UPMSP 10th improvement exams and out of them 30, 744 have passed. The pass percentage is 90.75 per cent, the board said.

The pass percentage of boys is 89.59 per cent, which is 3.31 percentage points less than girls -- 92.90 per cent.

In Class 12 or Intermediate improvement exams, a total of 34,583 students appeared and 26,893 or 77.76 per cent students passed. The pass percentage of girls -- 83.62 -- is higher than boys -- 74.85.

This year, the UPMSP did not conduct regular exams for Classes 10, 12 students due to the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Their results were prepared using an alternative assessment scheme, taking into consideration their performance in the past examinations.

For next year’s board exams, 27,70,772 students have registered for Class 10 and 23,56,971 students have applied for Class 12.

