UP Board Result 2021: Step-By-Step Guide To Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Today

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will be releasing the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 at 3:30 pm today. Students can visit the official websites, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, to check and download their results. UP Board results for Classes 10 and 12 will be released at the same time. The UPMSP results link on the website will be made live once the result is declared.

Students must ensure to keep the necessary details like UP Board roll number handy because it would be required while checking the result. This year UP Board 10th, 12th exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, UPMSP has evaluated the students on the basis of the aggregate score in every subject. Meaning, a student will be considered qualified only when he or she has scored a minimum of 33% in each of the individual subjects.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: How To Check UPMSP Result

Visit the official websites of the board, upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, Click on the tab,’ Class 10 or Class 12 result link’

Students are now required to Login with their board roll number and fill in the other required details.

UP Board result will be flashed on screen.

After checking the results online, Students must download and take a printout for future use.

In any case, if the students are not satisfied with the awarded marks, they can apply for an offline exam which would be conducted by the board. No extra examination fee would be charged for these exams.