UP Board Result 2021 Shortly: 10 Important Points Students Should Not Miss

UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2021 today

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP (commonly known as UP Board) will soon announce the Intermediate or Class 12 and High School or Class 10 results. The UP Board result date and time were confirmed by the officials late at night yesterday. The UP Board results will be released for more than 50 lakh students who have registered for the Board exams. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP Board result which has been prepared based on the evaluation criteria will be released by the Parishad by today on the official results portal. Both UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result will be released online in the afternoon today.

UP Board results 2021: Important points students should know before UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021 are declared:

UP Board result 2021: When to check

According to a notification released by the Board yesterday late night, the both UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result will be released at 3:30 pm on July 31, i.e. today.

UP Board 10th result, 12th 2021: Where to check

The results will be released on the official websites of the UP Board-- upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. Besides these official websites, the UP Board results 2021 will be released online on third party private portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.

UPMSP UP Board Result 2021: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result 2021 from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website; upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the respective results’ link of UP Board 10th result or UP Board 12th result

Step 3: Enter your registration details on the next page

Step 4: Check your results after submitting the details

UP Board result 2021: Direct links to check Up Board 10th result, 12th result

Download your UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result from the direct links provided here:

UP Board 10th result

UP Board 12th result

UP Board result 2021: What Are UPMSP Compartment Rules

The UP Board had last year decided not to denote ‘compartment’ in the marksheet-cum-pass certificate of the students who fail in one subject. Also, those who cannot pass Class 12th, will be allowed to take the re-exam.

UP Board result 2021: Marks you need to pass the UPMSP exam

Students need minimum 35 per cent marks to pass in the UP board exam. Those who do not pass will have the option to apply for improvement or compartment exam.

UP Board result 2021: Once 10th, 12th Results are Announced, What’s next

Soon after the declaration of Class 10 and 12 result, admission process for intermediate and undergraduate courses will commence. Students are suggested to check the official websites for details regarding the online application process, fee, deadline, etc.

UP Board result 2021: Digital certificates

The UP board will issue digital certificates to students this year. Students can contact at UP Board helpline numbers, e-mail id and toll free numbers to register exam related complaints.

UP Board result: What Happened In 2020

UP Board announced Class 10 and Class 12 exam results in June last year. Total 83.31 per cent Class 10 students and 74.63 per cent Class 12 students have passed last year.

In High School exam, 87.29 per cent girls had passed as opposed to 79.78 per cent boys.

In Intermediate, 81.69 per cent girls and 68.88 per cent boys had passed in the board exams.

In Class 10, 83.44 per cent regular students and 65.03 per cent private students passed in exam. In Class 12, 74.64 per cent regular and 74.28 per cent private students had passed in the exam.

UP Board Result: Data From 2019

In 2019, close to 10 lakh, students had failed in Hindi exam and over 7 lakh students had failed their maths exams in Classes 10 and 12.

In 2019, 80.07% of students had cleared the UP Class 10th board exam and 70.06% of students had qualified in the UP board Class 12th exam.

Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur had topped the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 exam in 2019, scoring 97.17 per cent. Tanu Tomar was the Class 12 topper and had secured 97.8%.

UP Board Result: Why The Delay

UP Board Exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result has been prepared based on the evaluation criteria developed by the board.